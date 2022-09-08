Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin A Game-Time Decision vs. Cowboys

For someone who was rumored to be heading to the team’s PUP list during training camp, being a game-time decision for Week 1 is a remarkable turnaround for Godwin. The star wideout suffered a torn ACL and sprained MCL in their Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints back on December 19, 2021. That’s a speedy nine-month recovery from an ACL injury, something that isn’t seen very often in the NFL. We’ll see if he can be ready in time for a tasty rematch of last season’s opening game.
In 2021, Godwin hauled in 98 receptions on 127 targets for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. If he is unable to go on Sunday, expect Russell Gage and Julio Jones to be the beneficiaries of his absence with increased snaps and target percentage.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs on Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys with the total set at 50.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
