Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Could Be Sidelined a Few Weeks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) could be sidelined for a few weeks, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Bucs WR Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain Sunday night and likely will miss some time, per source. There's optimism it's not a major injury, but Godwin could be sidelined a few weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 12, 2022

Godwin looked solid to start the game with a 25-yard play off a screen pass early on. He came up hobbled in the first half of their Week 1 game and did not return. The hamstring injury sounds like it will cost him some time, with a more detailed timetable likely to come later in the week. Continue to monitor this situation as we await more information on the severity of the injury.

In 2021, Godwin made 98 receptions on 127 targets for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns. Mike Evans and Julio Jones will likely be the biggest beneficiaries in Godwin’s absence, however long that may be.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.