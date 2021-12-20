According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a torn ACL on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and will miss the rest of the season.

After a hit to his right knee following a reception, Godwin left the Bucs’ loss early in the second quarter and did not return. Initial reports indicated that it was an MCL sprain, but an MRI on Monday afternoon revealed the worst case for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are also dealing with injuries to Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lavonte David as starters who exited the game due to injury, leaving the team’s depth chart thin for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The Pro Bowler made 98 receptions on 127 targets for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games to round out his 2020-21 regular season.

