Buccaneers WR Julio Jones Expected to Return vs. Chiefs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is expected to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

The Bucs will have Mike Evans back from suspension this week. Todd Bowles said he expects Julio Jones to return too. He said it’s still too early to tell on Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 26, 2022

The Bucs are desperate to get their pass-catchers back on the field after missing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones in their Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It won’t be easy for Tampa Bay as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at home. Something to keep an eye on for this game is a potential postponement due to Hurricane Ian continuing toward a direct hit on the city this week. If the game is moved, it will give Jones more time to recover for whenever Tampa will play next.

Jones made three receptions on five targets for 69 yards in one game this season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point underdogs on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.