Buccaneers WR Julio Jones Will Play Thursday vs. Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is expected to play on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Buccaneers WR Julio Jones (knee) is expected to play tonight after missing the previous three games, sources tell me and @Sara_Walsh. It’ll be the third game in a Tampa uniform for Jones, who has played Weeks 1 and 4. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 27, 2022

Jones has played just 50 snaps all season and hasn’t seen action since Week 4’s defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. He may have been pushed to get back out there a bit more once teammate Russell Gage was ruled out, leaving the Bucs pretty thin at the position after Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Quarterback Tom Brady wanted to bring Jones in for spots like this where he will need to be a reliable WR3 if Tampa wants to get back on track offensively.

In 2022, Jones has made four receptions on seven targets for 76 yards. He has also attempted two rushes for 27 yards, each going for a first down.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 1.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.