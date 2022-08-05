Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Suffers Hamstring Injury Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suffered a hamstring injury in training camp on Friday, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Todd Bowles says Mike Evans might have tweaked a hamstring, left practice early today. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 5, 2022

Evans has dealt with bad hamstrings throughout his career, which is never good for a pass-catcher nearing 30 years old. Teammate Julio Jones is a perfect example of an aging wide receiver who has dealt with hamstring injuries that have caught up to him. They have largely kept Jones off the field over the past two seasons, and the Bucs hope they won’t see the same result for Evans as he will be turning 29 before the season begins.

In 2021, Evans hauled in 74 receptions on 114 targets for 1,035 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns. He has gone over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his eight seasons in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LVII Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the second-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVII at +750 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.