Bucs Center Ryan Jensen (Knee) to Miss 'Significant Time'
Paul Connor
According to ESPN.com, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen will miss multiple months with a left knee injury.
Jensen suffered the injury during Thursday’s training camp practice and was eventually carted off the field. The 31-year-old, who signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Bucs in the offseason, was sent for an MRI, which has yet to be revealed.
“We don’t know the severity of it, per se, but I do know he’ll miss some significant time, up to a couple of months,” said Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. “Whether he’ll be back later in the season, November or December depends on what they find. But he won’t be available any time soon.”
It is a massive blow to an offensive line with three new starters and lost Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet, who surprisingly retired at age 28 in the offseason. How well Tampa Bay will be able to protect a 44-year-old Tom Brady is now a legitimate concern ahead of the 2022 campaign.
