Bucs' Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith DNP on Wednesday

Godwin, coming off last season’s torn ACL, left Sunday’s 19-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring injury and did not return. Fortunately, the injury does not appear as severe as initially believed, with reports that the 26-year-old could miss just 2-3 weeks’ worth of action.
With Godwin sidelined, Mike Evans, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage should serve as quarterback Tom Brady’s top-three wideouts against the New Orleans Saints and beyond. After playing very little in Week 1, Gage will likely handle the slot and should be able to post WR3 numbers in fantasy, particularly in PPR formats.
As for Smith, he continues to nurse a hyperextended elbow, also suffered in Week 1. Head coach Todd Bowles said Smith’s availability would depend on pain tolerance, leaving open the possibility of the 29-year-old returning to the field Sunday. If Smith is ruled out, expect fellow veteran Josh Wells to protect Brady’s blindside.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs as -2.5 road favorites on the spread and -144 on the moneyline.
