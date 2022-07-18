Bucs' Coaches Displeased with Leonard Fournette's Weight at Minicamp

Per Stroud, “Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when [Fournette] didn’t participate in OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds]. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”
Fournette has served as a key cog in the Bucs’ offense since signing as a free agent in 2020, tallying 1,866 total yards and 16 touchdowns across 27 regular season games. He also played a vital role during Tampa Bay’s run to Super Bowl LV, racking up over 400 total yards and four touchdowns in four postseason contests, earning the nickname “Lombardi Lenny.”
However, with third-round rookie Rachaad White eager for touches, Fournette will need to impress during training camp if he hopes to get back in his coaches’ good graces.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl LVI odds at +750.
