Bucs' Julio Jones Questionable vs. Cardinals Sunday

Things have not worked out the way the Bucs or Jones thought they would this season when they signed him as a free agent during the offseason. Jones may be a future Hall of Famer and quarterback Tom Brady the best to have ever played, but together they have only amounted to 22 receptions, 284 yards, and two touchdowns.
Then again, things haven’t worked out all that well for the Bucs as a team this season. They will take a 6-8 record into their game Saturday versus the Arizona Cardinals. Then again, in the NFC South, that is good for first place.
The Buccaneers should have a Merry Christmas, as they will play the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night. This is a Cardinals team that will start third-string Trace McSorley at quarterback. The Bucs are -7.5-point favorites (-118) versus the Cardinals and -375 on the moneyline. The game has an over/under of 39.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.