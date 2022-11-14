Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Left Game Early on Sunday

Fournette suffered a hip pointer during the fourth quarter and couldn’t return to the game. Fournette finished the game with 57 yards rushing, a score, and one reception for a yard. However, the Bucs won, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Germany.
Rachaad White had a big game, rushing for 105 yards, and when Fournette returns, it could be as a backup to White. At the very least, White has earned more touches in the Bucs’ pass-happy offense.
The Buccaneers are on bye this week and will lineup next versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The Bucs have struggled this season but are again heavy favorites to win the NFL South. They currently sit at -420 to win the division. You can find the odds for every team to win their division on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
