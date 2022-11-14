Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Left Game Early on Sunday

Leonard Fournette was forced to leave the game early Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers’ official website reports.

Todd Bowles says RB Leonard Fournette has a hip pointer and will be evaluated further. — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 13, 2022

Fournette suffered a hip pointer during the fourth quarter and couldn’t return to the game. Fournette finished the game with 57 yards rushing, a score, and one reception for a yard. However, the Bucs won, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Germany.

Rachaad White had a big game, rushing for 105 yards, and when Fournette returns, it could be as a backup to White. At the very least, White has earned more touches in the Bucs’ pass-happy offense.