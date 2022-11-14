BETTING Fantasy News NFL
12:40 PM, November 14, 2022

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette Left Game Early on Sunday

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Leonard Fournette was forced to leave the game early Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers’ official website reports.

Fournette suffered a hip pointer during the fourth quarter and couldn’t return to the game. Fournette finished the game with 57 yards rushing, a score, and one reception for a yard. However, the Bucs won, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Germany.

Rachaad White had a big game, rushing for 105 yards, and when Fournette returns, it could be as a backup to White. At the very least, White has earned more touches in the Bucs’ pass-happy offense.

The Buccaneers are on bye this week and will lineup next versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The Bucs have struggled this season but are again heavy favorites to win the NFL South.