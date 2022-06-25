Bucs Rookie TE Cade Otton a Sleeper Candidate?

In the eyes of SiriusXM’s Shane Vereen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton has the potential to be “one of the top rookie pass-catchers.”

“He is that good,” said Vereen, a former Patriots running back who played four years with current Bucs QB Tom Brady. “He was a great college tight end. And I think he has the smarts to get on the same page in a Tom Brady offense. I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

A fourth-round selection in April’s draft, Otton finds himself in an ideal situation playing with the game’s greatest quarterback, as well as a clear path to playing time given the recent retirement of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Should Otton earn the early-down role over fellow tight-end Cameron Brate, he could be a strong sleeper candidate at one of fantasy football’s positions known for its lack of depth.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs holding the second-best Super Bowl odds at +750.