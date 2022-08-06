Bucs' Wide Receiver Mike Evans Tweaks Hamstring

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left practice early due to a tweaked hamstring. Unfortunately, this seems like a yearly occurrence for Evans as he has an extensive history of hamstring injuries. However, it is initially not perceived as severe, and the expectation is that Evans will be ready for week one.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Odds
With Evans expected to be back for the regular season, Tampa Bay now has a trio of elite wide receivers as Chris Godwin returned to practice today also. He joins the recently signed Julio Jones out wide. All three will be significant factors in the Buccaneers’ offense that Tom Brady will once again run after he came out of retirement because he believed the Bucs had unfinished business. Tom Brady is in the business of winning, and he can certainly take his team to the Super Bowl. With everyone healthy, the Bucs remain a solid Super Bowl pick at +750 on Fanduel Sportsbook.
