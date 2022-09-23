Bucs WR Julio Jones Questionable for Sunday vs. Packers

It’s shaping up to potentially be another thin week at wide receiver for the Bucs as Chris Godwin remains out due to a hamstring injury, and Mike Evans joins him to serve his one-game suspension following the Week 2 brawl with the Saints. Quarterback Tom Brady likely brought Jones in for games like this one where he could dominate the targets with both Evans and Godwin out in front of him on the depth chart.
In Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, Jones hauled in three of five targets for 69 yards. If he cannot go, expect Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman to be the most likely beneficiaries of Jones’s absence.
Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1.5-point favorites against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, with the total set at 41.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
