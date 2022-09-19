Bucs WR Mike Evans Facing Suspension?

Tempers flared once again Sunday between Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore. They were both ejected following a fourth-quarter skirmish, one which saw the former shove the latter to the ground.
It’s the second time since 2017 that Evans has been ejected for a physical altercation with Lattimore. That previous incident involved Evans knocking Lattimore to the turf on a hit from behind.
While Evans said postgame he did not expect to be suspended, his status as a repeat offender could result in one – this according to Mike Florio of profootballtalk.com.
As Florio writes, “The history is the key. Evans believes that the fact he wasn’t suspended for past incidents with Lattimore means he won’t be suspended now. But that incident (2017) coupled, with prior issues culminating in the latest incident, sets both players up for a potential suspension.”
The NFL will review the incident on Monday before deciding whether a suspension is warranted for either or potentially both players.
FanDuel Sportsbookcurrently has the Bucs as -3 point home favorites on the spread and -138 on the moneyline for Week 3’s contest against the Green Bay Packers.
