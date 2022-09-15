Bucs WR Mike Evans Misses Practice on Thursday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (calf) did not participate in team practice on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Buccaneers receiving corps continues to get bad news as fellow pass-catcher Chris Godwin is set to miss Week 2 with a hamstring injury while Julio Jones battles a knee ailment. It leaves a chance for newly-acquired Russell Gage to be Tom Brady’s top option in a game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday that the Bucs have had circled since the schedules came out back in April. Tampa Bay has lost seven of their previous eight meetings against the Saints dating back to 2018.

In Week 1, Evans made five receptions on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown. This will be a situation to monitor heading into Friday’s injury reports.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2.5-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the total set at 44.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.