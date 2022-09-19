Bucs WR Mike Evans Suspended 1 Game

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wideout Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in Sunday’s Week 2 altercation against the New Orleans Saints.

NFL suspended Buccaneers’ WR Mike Evans one game for Sunday’s unnecessary roughness with Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore. Evans was suspended one game for a previous fracas with Lattimore in 2017. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

Evans shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the turf after the latter was involved in a scuffle with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and running back Leonard Fournette.

NFL vice president of football operations, Jon Runyan, explained the league’s decision:

“You [Evans] knocked your opponent to the ground, and a melee ensued involving players from both teams,” said Runyan. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Evans is reportedly deciding whether to appeal the suspension.

With Chris Godwin expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and Julio Jones inactive for Week 2, Tampa Bay may be forced to roll with Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman, and Scotty Miller in three wide sets against the Green Bay Packers.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Bucs as -2.5 home favorites.