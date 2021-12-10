Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 14 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 12

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bills +152 | Buccaneers -180

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Total: 53.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +1000 | Buccaneers +500

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline Predictions and Picks

Bills +3.5

Over 53.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers News and Analysis

In the week’s marquee matchup, the Buffalo Bills head to Tampa to square off against Tom Brady and the high-powered Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, which looks to be a preview of a potential Super Bowl rematch.

Buffalo Bills Analysis

After dropping an in-conference Monday night matchup against the New England Patriots, the Bills look to bounce back, facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense ranked eighth in DVOA (per Football Outsiders). Quarterback Josh Allen has proven to be one of the more dominant play-callers in the league, posting a 65% completion rate and averaging more than 268 passing yards per game. The Bills offense relies heavily on the arm of Allen, calling a 61%/39% pass-to-run play calling ratio, also benefitting from a high-powered weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is responsible for more than 25% of the Bills’ target share. As 3.5-point road favorites, wide receivers Cole Beasley, Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis should factor into the play-calling scheme, with Allen likely upping the snap cadence to keep up with the high-powered Buccaneers’ offense, averaging a play every 26.5 seconds.

This season, on the road, the Bills are 4-2 against the spread, also posting a 4-2 record outright.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Analysis

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to be in postseason form, winning their last three games, including a 30-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, with quarterback Tom Brady, throw for 368 yards and four touchdowns in the Week 13 win. The Buccaneers are the most pass-heavy offense in the league, using a 67%/33% pass-to-run play calling ratio, benefitting from a high-powered receiving corps of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski and even involving running back Leonard Fournette in the pass game. Despite the difficult matchup against the top-ranked Bills defense, look for an up-tempo game plan from the third-ranked Bucs offense (per PFF).

At home this season, the Buccaneers are 4-1 against the spread, posting a 5-0 record outright.