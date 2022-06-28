Buy Or Sell: Atlanta Falcons To Win The NFC South

The post-Matt Ryan era will officially begin in 2022 as the former league MVP is off to Indianapolis, and the Falcons will seek a new signal-caller under center. As we prepare for their upcoming season, we discuss their most significant offseason moves from Atlanta and if there is value in their odds of winning the NFC South in 2022.

Atlanta Falcons (2021 Record: 7-10)

Biggest Addition: Marcus Mariota

The Falcons have had one of the worst offseasons in the league, with Marcus Mariota being their most significant offseason addition. The former Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback has been given a second chance as a starter but will have a short leash with rookie Desmond Ridder as his understudy.

Biggest Loss: Matt Ryan

A Super Bowl appearance, a league MVP, and 124 total wins over 14 seasons make Matt Ryan the best quarterback to put on a Falcons uniform. Add in that he missed just three games total in his entire career, so it will be an unfamiliar sight not to see #2 under center in Atlanta.

X-Factor: Drake London

Of the four wide receivers on the Falcons to record five or more receptions in 2021, just one of them returns in Olamide Zaccheaus. London was drafted eighth overall out of USC and is entering one of the worst pass-catching groups the NFL offers. He will need to make an immediate impact to help out Mariota and the offense.

NFC South Futures Market

Line Movement: +500 -> +1200

Amount of tickets: 17.7%

Amount of handle: 2.5%

Team Outlook

The Falcons are entering a rebuild of their organization following the trade of Ryan this offseason. There isn’t much to get excited about with this team, and it wouldn’t be a total shock to see them in the basement of the NFC South, even behind the Carolina Panthers.

You can’t back Atlanta in any way through the futures market this season. The offense is seriously lacking in talent, the quarterback position may be the worst in the league, and the defense allowed the third-most points in the NFL in 2021. Please stay off the Falcons this season, as they will struggle mightily throughout their 2022 campaign.

Buy or Sell?

Sell on the Falcons at this long number to win the NFC South in 2022.