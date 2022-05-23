Buy Or Sell: Buffalo Bills To Win The AFC (+350)

It’s the highest expectations Buffalo has seen in decades as the Bills are currently the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII on BetMGM. As they embark on their quest to head to their first Super Bowl since 1993, we take a look at their offseason moves, key players, and their odds to claim the AFC crown.

Buffalo Bills (2021 Record: 11-6)

Biggest Addition: Von Miller

Even at 33, Von Miller remains one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. He’ll be added to a defense that led the league in yards per play allowed in 2021. The rich get richer with this acquisition.

Biggest Loss: Emmanuel Sanders

Emmanuel Sanders proved to be a solid complementary option to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the passing game with 42 receptions, 626 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The 35-year-old is now a free agent which leaves a few questions to be answered as to who will catch passes other than Diggs.

X-Factor: Jamison Crowder

If that does remain the offseason question, Jamison Crowder has to be the first man turned to as the answer. The veteran will be entering his eighth season with his third team and will be counted on to be a consistent outlet for Josh Allen. If he can produce his typical 800-yard, six-touchdown type of season, Buffalo will be a headache to stop on offense.

AFC Futures Market

Line Movement: +400 -> +350

Amount of tickets: 24.3%

Amount of handle: 23.5%

BetMGM’s Biggest Liability in the AFC

Team Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have made some necessary additions, but it all relies on Josh Allen to continue to play at a high level. His 2021 postseason was near flawless, completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 637 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions with 134 rushing yards on top of all that. He has proven that he can go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the NFL after keeping up with Patrick Mahomes in last year’s AFC Division matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buy or Sell?

Mix in this terrifying defense that just added Miller and it’s hard to not see the Bills as a buy here. The price is extremely short for a conference champion, but there may not be a team more complete on both sides of the football in the NFL. Don’t be afraid of this short number on Buffalo.