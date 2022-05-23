Buy Or Sell: Buffalo Bills To Win The AFC (+350)

It’s the highest expectations Buffalo has seen in decades as the Bills are currently the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII on BetMGM. As they embark on their quest to head to their first Super Bowl since 1993, we take a look at their offseason moves, key players, and their odds to claim the AFC crown.
Buffalo Bills (2021 Record: 11-6)
Biggest Addition: Von Miller
Even at 33, Von Miller remains one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL. He’ll be added to a defense that led the league in yards per play allowed in 2021. The rich get richer with this acquisition.
Biggest Loss: Emmanuel Sanders
Emmanuel Sanders proved to be a solid complementary option to star wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the passing game with 42 receptions, 626 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. The 35-year-old is now a free agent which leaves a few questions to be answered as to who will catch passes other than Diggs.
X-Factor: Jamison Crowder
If that does remain the offseason question, Jamison Crowder has to be the first man turned to as the answer. The veteran will be entering his eighth season with his third team and will be counted on to be a consistent outlet for Josh Allen. If he can produce his typical 800-yard, six-touchdown type of season, Buffalo will be a headache to stop on offense.
AFC Futures Market
Line Movement: +400 -> +350
Amount of tickets: 24.3%
Amount of handle: 23.5%
BetMGM’s Biggest Liability in the AFC
Team Outlook
The Buffalo Bills have made some necessary additions, but it all relies on Josh Allen to continue to play at a high level. His 2021 postseason was near flawless, completing 77.4 percent of his passes for 637 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions with 134 rushing yards on top of all that. He has proven that he can go toe-to-toe with any quarterback in the NFL after keeping up with Patrick Mahomes in last year’s AFC Division matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buy or Sell?
Mix in this terrifying defense that just added Miller and it’s hard to not see the Bills as a buy here. The price is extremely short for a conference champion, but there may not be a team more complete on both sides of the football in the NFL. Don’t be afraid of this short number on Buffalo.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.