Buy Or Sell: Denver Broncos To Win The AFC West (+260)

Hope has returned to Mile High as the Denver Broncos may have their best chance to head to the postseason since their Super Bowl-winning campaign with Peyton Manning in 2015. With long-time Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson taking over under center, it’s time to dissect the Broncos odds to win the gauntlet that is the AFC West and their odds to do so at BetMGM.

Denver Broncos (2021 Record: 7-10)

Biggest Addition: Russell Wilson

Wilson can certainly still ball and he brings a dynamism to the quarterback position that Denver hasn’t had since 2014. Despite a disappointing 7-10 season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 and a dislocated finger, the nine-time Pro Bowler threw 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 14 starts.

Biggest Loss: None

X-Factor: Javonte Williams

Williams showed true potential as a lead back in his debut season even while splitting touches with veteran Melvin Gordon. The rookie accrued 1,219 scrimmage yards along with seven total touchdowns and should be able to build on those numbers in his second season with a larger role as Gordon nears 30 years of age and could be ready to take a back seat in the backfield.

AFC West Futures Market

Line Movement: +400 -> +260

Amount of tickets: 39.5%

Amount of handle: 37.0%

Team Outlook

The Broncos have plenty of reasons to be excited, but the AFC West will be the strongest division in 2022. Between the capabilities of both Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes within the division, as well as the additions the Las Vegas Raiders (a playoff team in 2021) are making in order to compete, getting this short of a price on the Broncos feels like a losing endeavor.

This one truly comes down to the level of competition. Denver has the talent at the skill positions across the board to help Wilson succeed, but backing them in a division where virtually all four teams have a realistic shot at finishing atop the standings really takes away some value from their +260 billing. This should be a stay-away as things stand.