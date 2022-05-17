Buy Or Sell: Green Bay Packers To Win The NFC North (-185)
David.Connelly1
The Green Bay Packers will seek their ninth NFC North title with Aaron Rodgers and the odds over at BetMGM have them as the heavy favorites to do so. We take a look at the team’s offseason moves as well as whether we believe they are a buy or sell at their current price.
Green Bay Packers (2021 Record: 13-4)
Biggest Addition: Sammy Watkins
Watkins will be the team’s most experienced wide receiver on the roster and the Packers may need a career season out of him in order to succeed. The former first-round pick has just one 1,000-yard season and it came back in 2015, so questions remain as to whether he can still be a starter on a playoff team.
Biggest Loss: Davante Adams
The loss of Adams leaves the Packers with one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league. He leads the league in receiving yards since 2017 and his loss will be immediately noticeable in the offense. It will likely be a group effort to fill the void he leaves behind.
X-Factor: Robert Tonyan
With the loss of Adams, the tight end might be the best pass-catcher on this team and Rodgers looked bare for options in the red zone following his ACL tear in Week 8. If Tonyan can put together a season approaching the 11-touchdown campaign he produced in 2020, it will give the Packers a much-needed boost in their passing game.
NFC North Futures Market
Line Movement: -155-> -185
Amount of handle: 35.7%
Team Outlook
As long as Aaron Rodgers is under center in Green Bay, they will be NFC North favorites and Super Bowl contenders. There are concerns about the talent surrounding Rodgers following the trade of Adams, but two quality running backs remain in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon who should help open things up for the aerial attack with their rushing ability. Jones provides solid pass-catching aptness out of the backfield as well.
Even at this steep price, the Packers feel like a solid buy. The NFC North doesn’t pose much of a threat, especially at the quarterback position compared to Rodgers’s capability. It’s likely a two-horse race between them and the Minnesota Vikings who have had just one season of double-digit wins in the past four seasons with Kirk Cousins as their signal-caller.
Buy or Sell?
Back the Pack at this number and feel comfortable doing so.
