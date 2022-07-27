Buy Or Sell: Kansas City Chiefs To Win Super Bowl LVII (+900)

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a fifth consecutive trip to the AFC Championship, but it may not be as easy as in recent years as a stacked conference puts them at a higher number than usual. We discuss their most significant offseason moves and their odds to win Super Bowl LVII on BetMGM.

Kansas City Chiefs (2021 Record: 12-5)

Biggest Addition: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Injuries and inconsistency led to the fallout of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s time in Pittsburgh, but a fresh start awaits with one of the league’s most explosive offenses. He’ll have big shoes to fill if he is going to become Patrick Mahomes’s top option following the departure of Tyreek Hill, and it will be essential to keep an eye on the early-season chemistry between the two.

Biggest Loss: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is off to the Miami Dolphins in a move that shocked the league. One of the most underrated parts of his presence within the offense is what he opened up for other receivers and the running game. The attention he received based on his ability to score a long touchdown on any given play seriously stretched opposing defenses. Kansas City will have to find a deep threat elsewhere to open things up in 2022.

X-Factor: Clyde Edwards-Helaire

After a strong rookie campaign, running back Clyde Edward-Helaire was halted by injuries in his sophomore season, missing seven games and racking up just 646 scrimmage yards. His contribution out of the backfield will be vital to the Chiefs maintaining balance in their offense in 2022.

Super Bowl LVII Futures Market

Line Movement: +750 -> +900

Amount of tickets: 4.6%

Amount of handle: 4.0%

Team Outlook

The loss of Hill certainly contributes to this line movement from +750 to +900, and it will take a group effort to make up for his absence in the passing game. I think you could convince most people that Mahomes could be throwing to high school pass-catchers and still find his way into the postseason.

That being said, there is still tons of talent that Mahomes will have at his disposal. Travis Kelce may be the most consistent player in the NFL, while the addition of Smith-Schuster should alleviate some of the loss of Hill. It’s up to the defense to improve on their 28th-ranked yards per play allowed in 2021, and if that can get to average, the Chiefs will be in line for a potential top seed and a third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. See how the defensive unit starts the season before backing Kansas City in 2022.

Buy or Sell?

Hold on the Chiefs to contend for Super Bowl LVII here.