Buy Or Sell: Las Vegas Raiders To Win The AFC West (+600)
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to build upon their 2021 postseason appearance with a familiar core, some new faces, and most notably, a new head coach. To prepare for the upcoming season, we discuss Las Vegas’s biggest offseason moves and their odds to win the AFC West on BetMGM.
Las Vegas Raiders (2021 Record: 10-7)
Biggest Addition: Davante Adams
Derek Carr has finally gotten the star wide receiver that he has been lacking throughout his career with the organization. Davante Adams enters the mix with a talented Las Vegas pass-catching group which makes this offense a scary proposition for opposing defenses. The five-time Pro Bowler leads the league in receiving yards since 2017.
Biggest Loss: None
Las Vegas has had one of the league’s best offseasons based on what they’ve brought in, but also because they haven’t let much go. They have retained most of the key pieces from 2021’s playoff roster and have made additions that should carry them to success in 2022.
X-Factor: Josh Jacobs
The question mark for this team in 2022 will be if they can develop a ground game to open things up through the air. Jacobs followed up two seasons of 1,000 rushing yards with a slightly underwhelming 2021 and will be looked towards to help round out the offense this season. His contributions will be crucial to the team’s offensive versatility.
AFC West Futures Market
Line Movement: +800 -> +600
Amount of tickets: 24.9%
Team Outlook
The Las Vegas Raiders feel severely underrated here. This team made the postseason in 2021 with an interim head coach and has only done things to elevate the roster since the season ended. They ranked 11th in yards per play while coming in at eighth in yards per play allowed and have added important pieces to both sides of the football. A key defensive signing came in March when four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Chandler Jones signed with the Raiders.
It’s disrespectful to see a team with so much talent bringing up the caboose in BetMGM’s odds to win the AFC West. At +600, this feels like a bargain for a group with a great combination of experience and talent to win this division. The competition is stiff, but nobody out of these four teams should be priced this long.
Buy or Sell?
Buy the Raiders at this good price to contend for the AFC West in 2022.
