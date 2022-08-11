Buy Or Sell: Los Angeles Chargers To Win The AFC West
David.Connelly1
The NFL season is just under a month away, and one team that will undoubtedly have high expectations heading into 2022 will be the Los Angeles Chargers. As we prepare for their upcoming season, we discuss their most significant offseason moves and if there is value in their odds of winning the NFC West in 2022.
Los Angeles Chargers (2021 Record: 9-8)
Biggest Addition: Khalil Mack
Some may say Khalil Mack is over the hill following his shortened 2021 season due to injury, but he remains one of the top defensive playmakers in the NFL today. His presence within the team’s box should aid their porous rush defense that allowed 4.6 yards per rushing attempt in 2021, the fourth-worst in the league.
Biggest Loss: None
Credit to the Chargers and their front office. They have done incredibly well to keep this roster together and suffered no significant losses this offseason.
X-Factor: Mike Williams
Wide receiver Mike Williams was considered a league-winner in fantasy football through Week 5. He outperformed top-option Keenan Allen with video-game numbers, hauling 31 receptions for 471 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, Williams showed inconsistencies by making 45 catches for 675 yards and three scores across the next 11 games to round out the season. If he can find a middling point and become a more reliable second option for Justin Herbert, he can help Los Angeles take that next step.
AFC West Futures Market
Line Movement: +375 -> +240
Amount of tickets: 29.5%
Amount of handle: 38.2%
Team Outlook
BetMGM’s betting splits indicate that the public is in love with the Chargers, and how could you not be? Herbert is a budding star at quarterback with weapons all around him in the offense. A baffling end-of-season tiebreaker kept them out of the playoffs by the narrowest of margins, and it’ll be quite the surprise to see them miss out in 2022.
Even though you are jumping in at a worse number than you could have gotten earlier in the offseason, these odds still feel valuable. Kansas City’s offense may be reeling with the loss of Tyreek Hill, the Raiders are still a work in progress with first-year head coach Josh McDaniels, and the Broncos will have to get settled in with Russell Wilson before they are considered NFC West contenders. The Chargers feel ready to go with a quarterback that has proven he can go toe-to-toe with anybody in the league. Grab L.A. to be crowned AFC West champions at this price.
Buy or Sell?
Buy on the Chargers at this shrinking number to win the AFC West in 2022.
