Buy Or Sell: Miami Dolphins To Win The AFC East (+400)

The Miami Dolphins have had one of the stronger offseasons in the NFL and are positioning themselves to be a dark horse in the AFC. We take a look at where they are currently positioned and their chances to win the AFC East in the upcoming season.

Miami Dolphins (2021 Record: 9-8)

Biggest Addition: Tyreek Hill

Hill was one of the biggest pick-ups in the entire NFL this offseason and it gives the Dolphins a weapon at wide receiver they haven’t had in a long time. His speed will keep defenses honest and does more for the running game than most realize purely based on the respect necessary for his deep-ball capabilities.

Biggest Loss: None

The Dolphins have done well to maintain and only change through addition to last season’s roster. Retaining tight end Mike Gesicki is crucial. He had the second-most receptions and receiving yards on the team.

X-Factor: Jaylen Waddle

Waddle was one of ten pass-catchers to surpass 100 receptions in 2021 and the addition of Tyreek Hill makes him even scarier. He is poised for a breakout season and if he can post similar or even stronger numbers in 2022, this passing offense could be one of the best in the league.

AFC East Futures Market

Line Movement: +550 -> +400

Amount of tickets: 53.6%

Amount of handle: 61%

Team Outlook

The Dolphins present the biggest liability for BetMGM out of the AFC East. Following the acquisition of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, they have become a public darling in the betting market and now hold both the highest ticket and handle percentages in the division. It’s shaping up to be a boom or bust type of season for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has looked solid in his first two seasons under center but will be asked to bring this team to the next level with a bonafide star in Hill at his disposal.

Miami sits in a tough AFC East with the Buffalo Bills as one of the bigger favorites to take home their division’s crown in the NFL. The New England Patriots are also valued at +400 and are both viable contenders to dethrone Buffalo if they have a season of regression. Unfortunately, the best of this number seems to have come and so the current value is already diminished.