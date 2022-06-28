After narrowly missing the playoffs in 2021, the New Orleans Saints will look to make the postseason for the fifth time in six seasons. As we prepare for the team’s upcoming season, we discuss their most significant offseason moves and if there is value in their odds of winning the NFC South in 2022.

New Orleans Saints (2021 Record: 9-8)

Biggest Addition: Tyrann Mathieu

The three-time All-Pro safety is brought in to improve a defense that was already top five in 2021 based on points allowed. Mathieu contributes across the board, with open-field tackling, interceptions, and two touchdowns over the past two seasons. He’s a strong addition to a stout defense.

Biggest Loss: Malcolm Jenkins

The retirement of long-time Saint Malcolm Jenkins is why Mathieu was signed. It is the team’s biggest offseason loss, but it’s good to see they have already addressed it in free agency.

X-Factor: Jameis Winston

This team’s success will depend on whether Jameis Winston can lead this offense to an above-average season. He has a top-tier arm but often makes bone-headed passes that lead to costly turnovers. If he can avoid those and stick to the safer options while managing the offense, the Saints can beat anyone in the NFL.

NFC East Futures Market

Line Movement: +220 -> +500

Amount of tickets: 29.0%

Amount of handle: 2.1%

Team Outlook

It’s simple for the Saints. They will need to prove they can produce a moveable offense in 2022 to see success. First-year head coach Dennis Allen is more known for his defensive expertise, but last season proved that finishing 28th in total offensive yards in 2021 isn’t going to cut it. If this defense can post substantial numbers again in 2022 and the offense can be decent, New Orleans will be a feisty opponent with a chance at postseason success.

Yes, this will rely on Allen’s coaching abilities, but a ton of it rests on if Winston can put together a complete season. The 28-year-old had a great start to 2021 – 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions – before his ACL tear. If he can keep things together with his decision-making, this offense has potential with dynamic running back Alvin Kamara and an improved receiving corps. Don’t buy in quite yet on the Saints, but if Winston shows some mental progression after the first few weeks, New Orleans may be worth backing in updated futures markets.

Buy or Sell?

Hold on the Saints at this reasonable price to win the NFC South in 2022.