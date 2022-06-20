Buy Or Sell: New York Giants To Win The NFC East

The New York Giants are searching for hope heading into 2022 as they seek just their second playoff appearance since their Super Bowl run in 2011. To prepare for the upcoming season, we discuss New York’s most significant offseason moves and if there is value in their odds of winning the NFC East.

New York Giants (2021 Record: 4-13)

Biggest Addition: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux was possibly the top prospect in this year’s draft, but worries about his motivations and commitment to the game made him slide to the Giants at fifth overall. He bolsters a defensive line that could use some bite and may already be one of the most talented players on this roster.

Biggest Loss: James Bradberry

This was a surprising cut from New York, but massive changes to the staff often cause moves like this. Whether he fits into first-year head coach Brian Daboll’s new defensive schemes, Bradberry is just one year removed from a Pro Bowl season and will be a tough void to fill in the defense.

X-Factor: Daniel Jones

This is about the easiest X-factor you can find in the NFL right now. This team’s season and future rely on the performance of Daniel Jones in 2022. He has been incredibly inconsistent throughout his first three years. He now enters a now-or-never season where he’ll have to show considerable progress to buy more time under center with the organization.

NFC East Futures Market

Line Movement: +700 -> +700

Amount of tickets: 11.7%

Team Outlook

You’d have to be getting +7000 even to consider backing the New York Giants to win this division. There have been no signs of consistency from Jones, who hasn’t put together two consecutive wins since Weeks 2 and 3 of his rookie season. It doesn’t help Jones that their wide receiver room is a disaster, with Kenny Golladay on a four-year, $72 million deal coming off a season in which he notches just 521 receiving yards without catching a single touchdown.

Every team in this division feels considerably better, and the Giants are undergoing a slight rebuild even as Jones gets another season to prove himself. Head coach Brian Daboll seems to be still building the culture and roster that he wants at the organization, which could make for a bumpy first season. There are much better things to be wasting your money on than backing the New York Giants to see any success in 2022.

Buy or Sell?

Sell the Giants at this long price to win the NFC East in 2022.