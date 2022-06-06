Buy Or Sell: New York Jets To Win The AFC East

The New York Jets are trending in the right direction and a bit more will be asked of quarterback Zach Wilson as he showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie campaign. To prepare for their upcoming season, we discuss New York’s biggest offseason moves and their odds to win the AFC East on BetMGM.

New York Jets (2021 Record: 4-13)

Biggest Addition: Garrett Wilson

It’s easy to say fourth overall pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was the biggest addition given he was the team’s first selection, but their need at wide receiver here feels stronger than at cornerback. Tenth overall pick Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State will look to add some firepower to this offense as the Jets have finished 20th or worse in yards per play every season since 2016. Drafting talent at the skill position was crucial.

Biggest Loss: None

The Jets have had one of the best offseasons in the NFL and part of that is because they really haven’t parted with anybody notable so far.

X-Factor: Braxton Berrios

Obviously, Wilson will decide how successful this Jets team will be, but the hype around Braxton Berrios makes him a worthy X-factor to help Wilson thrive within the offense. Don’t be surprised if you see Berrios in a bit more of a “Deebo Samuel” type of role in 2022 in addition to his ability to contribute on special teams.

AFC East Futures Market

Line Movement: +1400 -> +1800

Amount of tickets: 10.5%

Team Outlook

The Jets are building something real here. General manager Joe Douglas has a vision and it’s noticeable by both the league and fans. We may be a year early on the breakout season, but for the first time since their back-to-back AFC Championship appearances, there is palpable hope for Jets fans everywhere.

As fun as it would be to hop on the wagon and root for one of the NFL’s most pitiful franchises of the past decade, you still need to wait and see what Zach Wilson can provide. There were certainly flashes of potential and moments where he showed his capability, but there needs to be proven consistency in his second season before you should come close to backing the Jets to win the division.

Buy or Sell?

Sell on the Jets at this long price to win the AFC East in 2022.