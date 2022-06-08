Buy Or Sell: Philadelphia Eagles To Win The NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles have done everything they can to put pieces around quarterback Jalen Hurts and 2022 feels like a make-or-break season for the Birds. As they have become a public darling in the divisional market, we discuss their biggest offseason moves and odds to win the NFC East on BetMGM.

Philadelphia Eagles (2021 Record: 9-8)

Biggest Addition: A.J. Brown

Brown is already one of the league’s best wide receivers and at just 24 years old, he still has plenty of time to get even better. This was a home run trade during the NFL Draft by the Eagles and it brings in a bonafide number one option for Jalen Hurts that could become a lethal pairing if DeVonta Smith can take the next step in his second season.

Biggest Loss: Brandon Brooks

Brooks was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles at guard and will leave a massive hole in their offensive line following his retirement. Losing an anchor on your line is never a good thing, especially when you are trying to develop a franchise quarterback.

X-Factor: Jalen Hurts

Calling a starting quarterback an X-factor might be a little bit of a stretch, but Hurts is entering a pivotal season in his career with a fair amount of pressure on their shoulders. The front office has made a significant effort to put him in a place to succeed and if the Eagles do not, he’s likely the one to blame.

NFC East Futures Market

Line Movement: +300 -> +190

Amount of tickets: 39.0%

Amount of handle: 36.7%

Team Outlook

The pieces are in place for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to succeed in 2022. They had a top-five rushing offense in yards per play in 2021 and adding a weapon like A.J. Brown to the passing game will give head coach Nick Sirianni ample opportunity to ensure as balanced of an offense as he prefers. Last season, the Eagles ran the ball at the most frequent rate in the league with 49.87 percent of their snaps being rushing attempts.

The market reflects that the Eagles are quite the trendy pick to knock off the favorite Dallas Cowboys and that feels like a reality. The Cowboys have not done much to improve their roster throughout this offseason and with the aggression that Philadelphia has shown, it feels like the gap may have closed between the two rosters in terms of talent.

Buy or Sell?

Buy on the Eagles to contend for the NFC East here.