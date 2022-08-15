Buy Or Sell: Seattle Seahawks To Win The NFC West

The Seattle Seahawks have parted ways with Russell Wilson and face the tall task in 2022 of keeping up with one of the strongest divisions in football. As we prepare for their upcoming season, we discuss their most significant offseason moves and if there is value in their odds of winning the NFC West in 2022.
Seattle Seahawks (2021 Record: 7-10)
Biggest Addition: Kenneth Walker III
The early retirement of Chris Carson makes the addition of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III all the more important. He was a stick of dynamite for Michigan State in his junior season and could see a hefty workload straight out of the gate.
Biggest Loss: Russell Wilson
It’s the end of an era in Seattle as Russell Wilson is off to Denver, and they will be rolling with someone other than Wilson in the season-opener for the first time in 11 seasons. The Seahawks often got away with limited resources on offense because of Wilson’s playmaking ability, but that won’t fly now that he’s out of town. Geno Smith or Drew Lock will have big shoes to fill in 2022.
X-Factor: Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll was blessed to have Wilson as his quarterback in all but his first two seasons with the Seahawks. Now, he’ll face his toughest coaching job with the franchise, and we will learn if he is worthy of being the third-highest paid coach in the NFL. If he can bring this team to seven or more wins, most would consider it a job well done by the 70-year-old.
NFC West Futures Market
Line Movement: +500 -> +1600
Amount of tickets: 6.0%
Amount of handle: 1.9%
Team Outlook
In what will be a rebuilding year for the Seahawks, they feel impossible to back in 2022. They currently have one of the worst quarterback situations in football and an uninspiring pass defense that allowed 6.9 yards per pass attempt, 24th in the NFL. They have not brought in much help during the offseason and seem content to let this be a down year in the Pacific Northwest.
This shift in the narrative for the season can be seen in the number. After opening at +500 with Wilson still on the roster, Seattle now sits at +1600 to win the division. With the quarterback talent that the Cardinals, Rams, and 49ers all possess, it’s just not in the cards for the Seahawks to have any shot at shocking the world with an NFC West crown in 2022. Save yourself the money and spend it elsewhere in the futures market.
Buy or Sell?
Sell on the Seahawks at this longer number to win the NFC West in 2022.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.