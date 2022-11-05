Cam Akers could Play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams

Akers has been deactivated for the last two games for the Rams due to personal reasons. While the Rams haven’t announced what precisely those reasons are, it is perceived to be a rift between the player and the coaching staff.
It was thought that the Rams would trade him before the deadline Tuesday, but when that came and went, perhaps the player and team realized they are stuck with each other this season and have to make the best of this situation. LA needs some production from their run game, but with a banged-up and underperforming offensive line, that may not be easy to come by Sunday versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Rams are a -3-point underdog (-118) in this contest and are +132 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 42.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.