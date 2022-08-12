Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Splitting Reps at Rams Training Camp

Per Rodrigue, “I would place a safer bet on Akers’ emergence long term as the lead, but a lot of that is based on Henderson’s health history. Both running backs look sharp in the passing game, where I expect their usage to increase.”
Coming off last year’s torn Achilles, Akers performed poorly upon his return, averaging just 2.6 yards per carry on 67 attempts in the Rams’ four postseason games. He is reportedly back to 100% health, so a return to his 2020 form should not be ruled out.
As for Henderson, he racked up a strong 688 yards on 149 carries in 12 games before injuries took their toll.
Realistically, LA could opt for a running back by committee, with Akers and Henderson leading the charge. However, head coach Sean McVay’s track record suggests he prefers a decided lead dog. Given Henderson’s injury history, Akers would be the best bet to assume such duties, but the former cannot yet be ruled out.
