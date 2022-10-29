Cam Akers won’t play Sunday for the Los Angeles Rams, Stu Jackson of the Rams’ official website reports.

Rams HC Sean McVay said Cam Akers is out for Sunday's game vs. 49ers. WR Brandon Powell (ankle) will be questionable but is expected to play. WR Van Jefferson and DB Troy Hill will be activated off of IR and play Sunday. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 28, 2022

Akers hasn’t played since the Rams lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, and it would be a surprise if Akers ever plays for the Rams again. Akers will likely be moved to a new team by next week’s trade deadline. The Rams don’t hold much leverage in a trade, as it’s not a secret that they will move the player. LA might be lucky to get back anything better than a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

Darrell Henderson will likely start at running back for the Rams on Sunday as he is healthy and ready to go in what amounts to a big game versus the San Francisco 49ers.