Cam Akers's Contract: Salary, Cap Hit, and Potential Extension

Each season, NFL franchises are tasked with building successful football teams under the league’s set salary cap. Between massive rosters, practice squads, and nuanced salaries, it’s easy to get lost in the names and numbers.

We’ll examine some of the league’s top players and their contracts. Here’s what you need to know about Cam Akers.

Cam Akers’s Salary

The Los Angeles Rams running back was drafted as the 52nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year contract worth $6,173,035 and a $2,049,480 signing bonus. In 2023, he will earn a base salary of $1,451,777 with a $513,370 signing bonus.

Cam Akers’s Cap Hit

The 24-year-old will carry a cap hit of $1,964,147 in 2023. The Rams will have a $225,000,000 salary cap in 2023.

Cam Akers’s Potential Extension

Akers started the season off on the wrong foot. The Rams almost traded him in October, citing “disagreements” with the organization and head coach Sean McVay. They chose to keep him for whatever reason, and the decision paid off. He finished the season as a significant contributor to the Rams’ struggling offense, rushing for over 100 yards in three straight games to end the season. He took some of the load off of players like Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford, opening opportunities for more creativity on offense.

Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, the Florida State alum is back in good graces with the organization. However, will it be enough for an extension? Compared to other players on the market, Akers comes at a relatively low price tag. They wouldn’t have to break the bank to keep him on the payroll, which is always good for a team that historically teeters close to the salary cap. For these reasons, the Chargers would be wise to keep him around for at least another year.