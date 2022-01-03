Cameron Dantzler, Kyle Sloter Among Vikings Inactives

The Minnesota Vikings will have to limit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ passing attack without one of their key cornerbacks. The Vikings’ official Twitter account confirmed that Cameron Dantzler was among the inactives for Sunday Night Football. Also listed was quarterback Kyle Sloter and running back Wayne Gallman.

Dantzler has appeared in 13 games for the Vikings this season, starting six. The second-year player has recorded 44 tackles, seven pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Sloter’s omission from the lineup is also noteworthy, as Minnesota will be without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Sean Mannion is the confirmed starter, but that means that rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will be backing up Mannion against the Packers.

The Vikings have struggled on the road this season 3-5. They’ll have to contend with a Packers team that has won four straight and is 7-0 at home.

The line on the Vikings has come down as we approach kick-off. Minnesota is currently priced as +12.5 underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.