Can Former Steelers WR James Washington Shine for Cowboys?

Opportunities were few and far between for wide receiver James Washington during his time in Pittsburgh. Now a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Washington could finally be in line for a breakout season.

As Pro Football Network’s Mike Kaye writes, “I have been high on James Washington since he was a draft prospect and believed he could shine with a change of scenery after being underutilized by the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Washington’s best season in Steel Town came in 2019 when he recorded 44 catches for 735 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, he has tallied just 54 catches for 677 yards in what was a crowded Steelers receiving corps.

The 26-year-old is expected to serve as the Cowboys number three wideout this season behind CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Playing in an explosive offense that has proven capable of supporting multiple receivers, Washington makes sense as a late-round selection in 2022 fantasy drafts.

