Can the Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Super Bowl Run?

Heading into their bye week, it’s time to assess what we’ve seen from the Cincinnati Bengals and if their roster can make another Super Bowl run.

The Bengals weren’t expected to make that leap last season, but they proved competent on defense, and their offensive stars showed up to lead them to the promised land. Even though they didn’t get the job done in the big game, there’s still reason to buy into them making another run in 2022.

Cincinnati has been a middle-of-the-road team defensively through nine games, but their offense has continued to fire on all cylinders, leading to the third-highest-scoring offense in the league.

It’s hard to find a better wide receiver duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who give opposing secondaries nightmares. The Bengals have done a commendable job of quickly getting the ball out of Joe Burrow’s hands and letting the wideouts make plays, knowing that their offensive line is still a work in progress.

With a 5-4 record heading into the bye, the AFC North is still wide open for the taking, while the team could also be in the Wild Card hunt.

As they did last season, Cincinnati’s defense has the ingredients to find success in the playoffs. A defensive line that can get to the quarterback should still be available to the Bengals.

The Bengals are still far from being considered a strong Super Bowl contender, but they have the tenth-best odds at +2800. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles have shown the most through nine weeks, but the Bengals’ ceiling isn’t far off from those teams.

If Cincinnati can build off their smash performance over the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, there’s reason to buy into their Super Bowl price. In theory, the team upgraded its offensive line, and we saw how far that previous unit took them. With some time to progress during the bye, there’s reason to believe that the current version of the Bengals’ line can only go up, especially when you consider that it’s more talented.

With Cincinnati sitting just outside the playoff picture in the AFC, now is the time you should buy into them to make the playoffs on the FanDuel Sportsbook at -122 and compete for another Super Bowl.