Can the New York Giants Continue Their Cinderella Run?

The New York Giants were able to upset the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round, but can their magic continue against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made his presence felt in his postseason debut, throwing for 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns while rushing for 78 yards on the ground.

It was a season to remember for Jones, who helped lead the G-Men back into the playoffs. There were plenty of question marks about whether or not Jones could be a franchise quarterback, and with performances like that, he’s slowly erasing the doubts.

There were always questions about the Minnesota Vikings, so maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the Giants found a way to pick up the victory. Still, no one expected them to be in the Divisional Round, meaning we should start looking at them as more than just a team capable of recording just one upset.

Below, let’s look into whether or not there’s merit in seeing this playoff run continue for the Giants, with odds coming from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is there Value in Backing the Giants to Win the NFC?

Looking at the Giants’ odds to win the NFC, they have the lowest remaining price at +1300. Whichever team wins the matchup between Dallas and Tampa Bay will have better odds than the Giants. New York doesn’t have an easy matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC. The Eagles outscored the Giants 70-38 in two matchups, leading to a lack of confidence in the Giants’ prospects of advancing. Still, the Eagles didn’t enter the postseason on a positive note, and New York gave them a run for their money in Week 18. The Eagles are an explosive team on both sides of the ball, but there are questions about the health of Jalen Hurts.

The Giants can bring pressure in this matchup and should be able to make Hurts uncomfortable in the pocket. Time of possession will be a key factor for the Giants, knowing they boast a strong ground attack and can milk the clock. They’ll need to do that to keep the Eagles offense off the field.

Overall, the Giants have been a nice story this year. There’s a path for them to pull off an upset against the Eagles, so consider their price to win the NFC. It might not be your first choice of futures to target, but you can justify sprinkling some cash on them as a long-shot contender.