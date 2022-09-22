Can the Steelers Upset the Browns?

After the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers dramatically won their opening games, they dropped their Week 2 contests to enter tonight’s matchup at 1-1. Barring a tie, the winner will be in first place in the AFC North.

The Steelers lead the all-time series 77-60-1 and have won the past two, including an ugly 15-10 win last Halloween in Cleveland. Head coach Mike Tomlin is 24-6-1 in his career against the Browns.

Steelers @ Browns Game Information

Location: First Energy Stadium | Cleveland, OH

First Energy Stadium | Cleveland, OH Time: 8:15 p.m. ET | TV: Prime Video

I don’t think anyone is too excited about seeing either of these quarterbacks throwing the football. They are placeholders. Jacoby Brissett is keeping the seat warm for Deshaun Watson, while Mitch Trubisky is doing his best to hold off first-round pick Kenny Pickett.

The offense put up 30 points in Cleveland’s loss, and Brissett was as efficient as ever. He completed 22 of 27 passes for a career-high 81.5 completion percentage with 43 rushing yards. This might mean it’s time to fade, Brissett.

Steelers @ Browns Game Odds @ FanDuel

Spread: Steelers +3.5 (-104) | Browns -3.5 (-118)

Steelers +3.5 (-104) | Browns -3.5 (-118) Moneyline: Steelers +168 | Browns -200

Steelers +168 | Browns -200 Total: OVER 38.5 (-110) | UNDER 38.5 (-110)

A big key to Brissett’s Week 2 success was Amari Cooper, who went for 101 yards on nine receptions after a quiet debut with the Browns.

Cleveland has one of the best backfield tandems in the NFL. Nick Chubb tied his career high with three touchdowns last week with 113 scrimmage yards, and Kareem Hunt added 74 scrimmage yards.

Pittsburgh will also lean on their running back, Najee Harris, who had at least 120 scrimmage yards in both games against the Browns in his rookie year, including a career-high 206 in their last meeting (188 rushing yards).

Same Game Parlays @ FanDuel

Steelers +4.5, Harris Anytime TD (+263)

Steelers ML, Harris 1st TD (+1169)

Chubb 1st TD, Browns-Steelers Double Result (+4565)

Wideout Diontae Johnson has caught at least five passes in 14-straight games, and Chase Claypool hopes for a repeat of his only other Thursday Night game (8 catches, 93 yards). I would be more confident if the Steelers were 100 percent on defense (and with yesterday’s line of 4.5), but if I were forced to make a pick, give me Mike Tomlin getting points (shop around, there are still 4s available) against a backup quarterback.