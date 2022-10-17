Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers
Paul Connor
A day after being kicked out of Sunday’s game by Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks, wide receiver Robbie Anderson is now being sent out of town. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers have traded Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.
“It was a sideline-type situation, and that’s something we will discuss as we further get into the week,” said Wilks on Sunday’s incident.
Anderson was visibly frustrated after he was taken out of the game on third down, exchanging words with receivers coach Joe Dailey.
“It’s third down, it’s a money down. I don’t think I should be okay with that,” said Anderson. “So I made a comment on why I was taken out.”
One of the league’s premiere deep threats, Carolina’s quarterback woes have plagued the 29-year-old in 2022, with Anderson tallying just 13 receptions for 206 scoreless yards across six games. Now playing with Cards quarterback Kyler Murray, the former New York Jet should be in line for an increase in production.
Anderson’s arrival in Arizona raises questions about the health of fellow wideout Marquise Brown, who suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss and was seen in a walking boot postgame.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -1.5 home favorites on the spread and -120 on the moneyline for Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.
