Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to Retire After 2022 Season
Paul Connor
One of the NFL’s all-time great defensive players is calling it a career. According to NFL.com, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will retire after the 2022 season.
Watt posted a picture of himself and his family on his personal Twitter account, writing:
“Koa’s first-ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”
Watt has spent the past two seasons in Arizona but will forever be remembered for his remarkable play while a member of the Houston Texans (2011-2020). Drafted 11th overall by the organization, Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards, was named First-team All-Pro five times and recorded two seasons of 20 or more sacks (2012, 2014).
The 33-year-old has appeared in 14 games for the Cards this season, tallying 9.5 sacks, 33 tackles, and six pass deflections.
Across his 12 NFL seasons (149 games), Watt has recorded 580 total tackles, 111.5 sacks, and 27 forced fumbles, being named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team.
Arizona battles the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, where the Cardinals are currently +3.5 road underdogs on the spread and +158 on the moneyline courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
