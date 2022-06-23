Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Hoping for Reduced Suspension

Hopkins was suspended in May for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
“We’re still doing some research right now,” Hopkins said. “Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person. What it was, it’s called Ostarine. There was 0.1 percent of it found in my system, and if you know what that is, it’s contamination and not something directly taken. I don’t take any supplements, I’ve never taken supplements, I barely take vitamins. For something like that to happen to me, I was shocked, but my [group], we’re still trying to find out what’s going on.”
Hopkins is likely fighting an uphill battle as the league is clear that players are responsible for what they put into their bodies.
Injuries limited the 30-year-old to ten games last season. In those ten contests, Hopkins tallied 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +3 home underdogs for Week 1’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
