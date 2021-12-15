Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins Will Likely Miss The Rest Of The Regular Season

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will likely miss the remainder of the regular season with a sprained knee. However, Arizona is hopeful that he can return during the postseason.

Cardinals’ WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a sprained knee, but the team is hopeful to get him back at some point in the postseason, leagues sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

The Cardinals started at 7-0 but are just 3-3 in their past six games. They’re currently one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West Division and tied for second in the conference with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arizona likely won’t need Hopkins on Sunday when they travel to Detroit to take on the 1-11-1 Lions. However, they’ll finish up the regular season with games against the Colts, Cowboys, and the Seahawks. Arizona remains a heavy favorite to win its division at -600, and it’s +460 to win the NFC Championship.

If you fancy the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl, you can grab them at +1000.

