Cardinals Exercise 5th Year Option for Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals are all about keeping their breakout star quarterback exactly where he is, at least through 2023, after the team exercised Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option today. While they have not worked out an extension just yet, it seems like it will just be a matter of time. The talented signal-caller will take home close to $30 million for the 2023 season.

While Murray missed a pair of contests last season, his per-game numbers were on point with his breakout 2020 year. The first overall pick from the 2019 draft put up a career-high 270.5 yards per game through the air last year. He also added 24 touchdown passes, just two fewer than in 2020. The 24-year-old also had a career-best 100.6 QB Rating. Murray’s rushing numbers were the only thing substantially down following his gaudy 2020 season on the ground. He ran for 51.2 yards per game and a ridiculous 11 touchdowns two years ago compared to 30.2 per and five scores last season.

