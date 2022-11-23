Cardinals Fire Sean Kugler for Groping a Woman

News broke Tuesday that the Arizona Cardinals had fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler for an incident that occurred in Mexico City. It turns out that decision was more than justified.

According to ESPN.com, Kugler was relieved of his duties for groping a woman ahead of Arizona’s Monday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The 56-year-old’s actions took place on Sunday. Kugler was subsequently fired and sent home by the organization on a flight Monday morning.

“We relieved him [Kugler] of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior to the game,” said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. “It’s challenging anytime you make a staff change in that type of manner.”

Arizona was blown out by the Niners 38-10, dropping to 4-7 on the season.

The Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, where Kingsbury’s squad is listed as +4.5 underdogs on the spread and +180 on the moneyline, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.