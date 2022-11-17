Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury Mum on Quarterbacks Ahead of MNF
Grant White
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn’t committing to anything ahead of Monday night’s NFC West clash with the San Franciso 49ers.
Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was held out of the Cardinals’ Week 10 encounter against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury and could miss his second straight game against the Niners. Colt McCoy started in Murray’s place on Sunday, incurring a minor knee ailment of his own.
Consequently, Kingsbury doesn’t know who will start for Arizona ahead of their intra-divisional contest in Mexico City.
Kyler Murray is day to day with a hamstring injury, Colt McCoy is dealing with a minor knee injury, and Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury said he plans to decide later this week who will start at quarterback Monday night in Mexico City vs. the 49ers.
McCoy has been effective in limited time with the Cardinals, winning three of his four starts over the last couple of seasons and posting a 100.1 quarterback rating. Still, if the injuries prevent both quarterbacks from starting, it will force Kingsbury to turn things over to third-string pivot Trace McSorley. McSorley has appeared in three contests since getting drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round, completing five of 14 passes for 102 yards.
Undoubtedly, the quarterback situation will impact the direction of the betting line. For now, FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cardinals priced at +8.5 underdogs.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.