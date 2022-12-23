Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury NOT Considering Walking Away

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is not considering walking away from the job in the offseason, per Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury when asked today about the ESPN report and if it is true that he has been “miserable” and contemplating walking away as coach: “No, I haven’t seen that,” he said. “But no.” — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) December 23, 2022

This news follows various reports stating that Kingsbury has been “miserable” all season and is losing the locker room. If that’s the case, it may not be up to Kingsbury to decide whether or not he wants to be around in 2023. With general manager Steve Keim taking a leave of absence due to personal health reasons, whoever assumes his role may want someone else in charge of the team. Time will tell, but turnover within the Cardinals organization feels imminent as the offseason slowly approaches.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are eight-point underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the total set at 39.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.