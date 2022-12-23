Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury to 'Walk Away' After Season?

Could 2022 be the final season for head coach Kliff Kingsbury in the desert?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Josh Weinfuss report that Kingsbury could “walk away” from the Arizona Cardinals after the 2022 season.

The 43-year-old, who has compiled a 28-34-1 record across his four NFL seasons, signed a six-year extension with the Cards this past offseason. However, the team’s struggles in 2022 (Arizona sits 4-10) and souring relationships with some in the organization could result in Kingsbury’s departure.

Among those is Kingsbury’s relationship with quarterback Kyler Murray. The two have openly feuded with each other during games and reportedly “grown increasingly distant.” Kingsbury has also felt undermined by owner Michael Bidwill’s tendency to micromanage Arizona’s roster and coaching staff.

Per a source close to Kingsbury, “He knows that it’s not a situation that lends itself to him being happy and successful, and at his best for that organization, which he wants to be. They won’t let him. They won’t let him be great.”

Already on the hot seat, Kingsbury returning to Arizona next season feels even less likely.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cardinals as +8 home underdogs on the spread and +140 on the moneyline for Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.