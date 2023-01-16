Cardinals Hire Titans Executive Monti Ossenfort as Next GM

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Tennessee Titans executive Monti Ossenfort as their next general manager, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The #Cardinals are hiring Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Ossenfort won four Super Bowls with the #Patriots before spending the past three years as the #Titans’ director of player personnel. Highly respected in the scouting world. pic.twitter.com/ZDOydSPKQB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2023

Ossenfort will step in for Steve Keim, who was the Cardinals’ general manager for ten years before stepping down from the position this offseason due to his health. Ossenfort spent his career with the Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, and New England Patriots before being hired by the Tennessee Titans in 2020 to be their director of player personnel.

He’ll step into a more significant role for an organization that desperately needs direction. With a talented roster consisting of Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown, and DeAndre Hopkins, it wouldn’t be impossible to see Ossenfort right this ship sooner rather than later if he can put the right man on the sidelines following the firing of Kliff Kingsbury.

NFL Playoff Betting on FanDuel Sportsbook

You can bet on the NFL playoffs through spreads, moneylines, totals, props, and so much more at the FanDuel Sportsbook.